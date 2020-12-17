Elgin will host Christmas parade Friday

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin will be holding their Christmas parade on Friday, December 18.
The event will start at 7 pm at the corner of 8th St and G Ave. The parade route will procced down 8th St then head south on J Ave and end at the Elgin High School Gym.
This years parade will be hosted by Hilliary Communications who say they’ve worked with officials to ensure the event will be safe. They would like to remind those in attendance to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
There will be free gifts for children during the parade, as well.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Christmas parade’s website.
