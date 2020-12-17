Gov. Stitt announces teachers moving to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Gov. Stitt announced on Thursday that PreK-12 teachers and support staff will move up to Phase 2 in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.
Officials say the decision was made to encourage school districts to resume providing the safety of in-person school for Oklahoma students.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will also continue to help schools with COVID-19 testing and monitoring. Officials say vaccination coupled with the CDC decision to reduce quarantine to 10 or seven days under certain circumstances will give schools plenty of tools to handle COVID-19 during the spring semester.
Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said he’s hoping that getting teachers vaccinated as quickly as possible will make having students back in the classroom by January a reality.
