Kirk’s EMS giving out Christmas gifts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Residents at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center will get a special gift this year from Kirk’s EMS.
For the past couple of years, Kirk’s EMS has given back to the community during the holidays.
This year, they’ve been gearing up to give gifts to the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
Those gifts include socks, blankets, beanies, playing cards, and much more.
“It’s been a hard year for everybody this year and especially with families not being able to visit. So we thought we would give them something to possibly brighten up their Christmas and put a smile on their face,” Kirk’s EMS Chief Operating Officer Hershel Kuykendall said.
Pamela Burks with the VA Center said she knows exactly how residents will react once they lay their eyes on the gifts.
“For them to bring those gifts and taking the time to put them together when the residents see them they’re overwhelmed, they’re thankful, they’re greatly appreciative for those gifts,” Burks said.
Burks said during the pandemic, community members have made life easier for the staff and veterans.
“Thank you to Kirks for doing this for us, and thank you to the community, the Lawton Fort Sill community. They have shown up, and showed out this year for us and we are very thankful for that,” Burks said.
