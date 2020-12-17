Medicine Park sets up for Christmas parade & carnival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Santa’s elves are busy at work in Medicine Park, preparing for this weekend’s Christmas Carnival and Parade.
The festivities start at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, and include mini-golf, mini-tractor rides, corn hole, and another backyard favorite but with a twist.
“It’s something we’re calling Medicine Park horseshoes where we have pits set up and we’re throwing high heel shoes,” explained Patrick Shaughnessy, an event organizer.
The parade will start at 2 p.m. and go down East Lake Road. Santa Claus will be in his igloo greeting kids and handing out out stuffed animals.
Face masks will be required, per Medicine Park’s mask-mandate. The event is free and open to everyone.
