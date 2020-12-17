Mental health clinic for veterans, families now offering services in Lawton

“It’s an example for the men and women you served alongside and those that have come after you that you don’t even know. That’s how we take steps I think to normalize mental health, which we need to do. I encourage them to look at it that way, you are not just doing it for yourself, you’re doing it for everyone who has worn the uniform and wears it currently. That could be the encouragement that those people need. That could be what puts them over the edge to saying yes, I’m going to reach out for help,” Pitts said.