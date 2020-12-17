Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin taking applications for Winter Heating Assistance

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin taking applications for heating utility assistance on Tuesday, Dec 22.
For those struggling to heat their homes this winter, this is an opportunity to receive some relief from OKDHS and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Households who are already receiving public assistance may have been preauthorized for this assistance and will not need to apply. Those falling into this category have already been notified by letter.
The Winter Heating Assistance is not an emergency program, though. It may take up to a full billing cycle to to reflect the LIHEAP credit.
You can apply for the heating assistance at www.okdhslive.org starting Tuesday.
