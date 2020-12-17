Think Ability Market hosts home bakers and crafters sidewalk sale

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Think Ability Market will be hosting a sidewalk sale featuring home bakers and crafters on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The event will start at 10 am at 2113 W Beech Ave and is free to come enjoy. There will be vendors selling their tasty homemade treats and holiday creations.
If you would like to participate and sell your homemade goods, you can call 580-699-4264. For more information about the event, you can visit it’s Facebook event page.
