Auto burglaries rising in Lawton, two suspects behind bars

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Car burglaries are up significantly on the west side of Lawton and police say two people are now behind bars for the crimes.
As burglaries continue to rise, Detective Brad Delozier says they aren’t commonly crimes that are well thought out.
“They are crimes of opportunity, we as humans, we get comfortable and when we get comfortable, we get complacent, we get careless, we start leaving stuff unlocked because we just assume nothing is going to happen. They’re walking around neighborhoods pulling on door handles, grabbing anything they can grab if your car comes unlocked. Or, if they see anything of substantial value, your open to getting a window broken out and that taken as well,” Delozier said.
That’s what police say Dallas Chasenah is suspected of doing. According to court records, Chasenah and a juvenile shined a light into a vehicle, saw a gun in plain sight and broke a window to steal that gun before going through several other vehicles.
“Our patrol officers this past week made a traffic stop that yielded two of our suspects, we were able to work that investigation. Two of them have been charged in connection with one of the burglaries, one of them a juvenile. We’re working the cases as good as we can right now,” Delozier said.
Delozier said they believe there are others responsible for doing the same thing and encourage everyone to take precautions.
“Make sure you lock those doors. Have a routine at the end of the night, lock those doors, double click that key fob to make sure your car honks at night. Lock your outer doors, turn your lights on in front of your house, make sure your alarm system is going and make sure everything is where it’s supposed to be and not inside your car,” Delozier said.
