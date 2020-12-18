LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures are somewhat mild this morning. We’re looking at 30s and even 40s across Texoma. We’re trending dry as a whole today a mix of sun and clouds. Extra cloud cover won’t impact our temperatures as highs will still rise into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A late night cold front will turn winds towards the northwest at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Timing of the cold front will move through overnight into Saturday.
This will allow for slightly cooler weather on Saturday. As the front passes it will encounter some moisture but overall it is very limited. Could a few counties in the south and eastern part of the viewing area seeing isolated light rain showers? Yes but the overall threat for rain remains low. All in all, chances for rain will stay confined to the eastern side of the state.
Highs will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday but anticipate sunny skies. Sunshine will dominate on Sunday too with highs rising back into the mid to upper A warm front will move through allowing for a warming trend into the first half of next week. By Monday (the first official day of Winter) will see daytime highs as much as 10 degrees warmer than average. Expect highs in the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday under sunny skies.
Our next big cold front arrives just in time for Christmas. It’ll arrive during the day on Wednesday (the 23rd) allowing for temperatures to drop into the mid 50s. Much colder air will arrive on Christmas Eve with highs only in the 40s. By Christmas Day things are trending dry and sunny with temperatures in the 50s. Any precipitation probabilities with the front stays east of our area.
You can always stay up-to-date with the forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
