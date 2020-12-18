Fort Sill soldiers head home for the holidays

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Several hundred soldiers in Advanced Individual Training left Fort Sill Thursday night for airports in Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Lawton.
Over 800 soldiers masked up, packed up and were ready to go home for the holidays.
Sgt. Brian Harvey says, holiday leave is important for the soldiers, to allow them to recharge.
“The morale of these soldiers absolutely increases just by getting to spend time with their family,” said Harvey. “It’s good for them when they get back, they’re focused and ready to get back to work.”
Col. Neil Morgan says this year required a bit more planning, as each soldier went through a screening process for COVID prior to today’s departure, with the same thing taking place when they return.
“When they come back here, everyone will be screened and tested appropriately if they’re symptomatic,” said Morgan. “And then we’ll go into a two week restriction of movement period before we go back to training.”
While several thousand soldiers will be leaving post for the holidays, around two hundred are staying. Fort Sill has several activities planned for those soldiers, including bowling and taking them all to Dave and Busters.
Friday just over a thousand basic combat trainees will be heading home for the holidays as well.
