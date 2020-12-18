Frederick kicks off weekend with Christmas parade

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The Frederick Christmas parade will take place Friday evening.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 pm near the Tillman County Courthouse. The actual parade will start around 5:30 pm.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World.”
Afterward there will be a concert and a Chamber Bucks giveaway at the First Baptist Church on 11th and Grand Avenue.
If you would like more information, you can visit the parade’s Facebook page.
