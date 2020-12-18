Hunters drawn for Fort Sill controlled deer and elk hunts

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) -Close to 100 retirees and active soldiers gathered Friday to hopefully hear their number called for the controlled deer and elk hunts happening this weekend on Fort Sill.
Active duty soldiers and retirees waited anxiously Friday, in hopes drawing a chance to harvest a deer or elk this weekend.
Retired 1st Sergeant Gareth Rentas was one of the lucky deer hunters drawn. He says he’s most excited because he hasn’t had much luck this season.
“This is my hobby,” said Rentas. “I love this. I’m a racquetball player, but after that, is hunting. I love to hunt.”
Chris Deurmyer, the Supervisory National Resources Administrator, says the hunts are important in helping control the deer and elk populations in the area.
“The drawing you see here is done so that it’s as fair as it can be,” said Deurmyer. “The people that are drawing for a deer hunt, they’ll draw for a one day deer hunt, people for the elk hunt will draw for a 2 day elk hunt. You see a two piece ticket, it’s done right in front of everybody.”
Rentas says, the hunts on Fort Sill are some of the best in the army, because of the effort the officials put into making it fun and successful for everyone, including disabled veterans like himself.
“For disabled veterans they have blinds already set up that they take the veterans over there and set them up,” said Rentas. “And in the briefing, they let them know, you see a guy over there, that’s a disabled veteran who can’t walk anymore like all the youngsters.”
Those drawn will get to choose which area they want to hunt. Deurmyer says the number of hunters drawn each year is based off a survey they do on the animals in each area during the summer.
Friday’s draw was the last of 4 draws they did this year. The deer hunt is only one day on Saturday, and the elk hunt is a two day hunt on Saturday and Sunday.
