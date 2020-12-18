Lawton Farmers Market hosts winter market

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Farmers Market is holding a Winter Farmers Market on Saturday. You can pick up some last minute Christmas gifts at one of the many vendors participating.
Their winter market is located inside of the Cameron University Animal Sciences Building, which is on Southwest 38th Street and Elsie Hamm Drive.
The market will be open from 8 am to noon on Saturdays, but will be closed December 26.
If you would like more information, you can visit the Lawton Farmers Market Facebook page.
