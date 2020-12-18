Lawton non-profit giving back to the community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry gave out Christmas food baskets and gifts.
This year they weren’t able to serve meals like usual because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
So they handed out more than 100 food baskets with either a ham or turkey, green beans, corn, mash potatoes, dinner rolls, and peaches.
They also presented 200 wrapped gifts to make sure children have something under the tree this year.
”Right now, everybody needs some help. We just ask that people make sure it’s a need and not a want because they’re struggling right now in 2020. It’s very important to try and put a smile on somebody’s face and make sure those babies wake up with at least one of two gifts so they can have something under that tree,” Founder Adriene Davis said.
Davis said it’s good to help one another when we are able.
She also extends a big thanks to everyone who donated and made this possible.
