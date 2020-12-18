Lawton storage facility partners with Crime Stoppers of SWOK to deter vandals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thousands of dollars worth of damage was done at the Storage-R-Us location on Gore Boulevard in Lawton last month. The criminals broke in and vandalized RV’s and broke into a car.
Paul Harrop has been working to restore the 1991 Jeep Wagoneer for the past few years.
“I bought it and started restoring it there in Lawton,” said Harrop. “I live on the east coast, but it was going to be easier for me to fly home and turn wrenches there and get it going. Shortly after I did that, I was seriously injured and couldn’t keep the steam going for the restoration project.”
Late last month, Harrop got a phone call from Storage-R-Us with news that the windows were smashed and the door had been pried open.
He says it wasn’t a major setback, but its still frustrating to have personal property damaged.
“I have a lot of hopes and dreams tied up in that jeep,” Harrop said. “It’s something I hope to get finished up. I have plans to take it out west. That jeep represents a lot of things I really hope to do with it.”
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and Storage-R-Us have partnered up to catch whoever did this. The storage facility is offering a $5,000 reward for their arrest.
“They mask up, they go onto people’s property, vandalize people’s property and its hard to catch them,” said Deanna Johnson, who owns Storage-R-Us. “But they have friends, neighbors, if they just call Crime Stoppers and say, hey I know who this guy is, they can get up to $5,000.”
Johnson says signs will be posted at all of their locations to not only support Crime Stoppers, but to remind people there is an avenue to take to stop crimes like this one.
“You can’t stop vandals that really want to vandalize property, but you can catch them and stop them from doing it in the future,” Johnson said.
As for Harrop, who currently lives in Maryland, he says he’ll get the ball rolling again on the restoration and hopes the vandals are caught and can get the help they need.
“And if you look at why someone would commit property crimes, there’s an underlying issue that would drive someone to do this,” said Harrop. “I’m not mad, as much as I’m hoping whoever did this can have their needs met and stop the behavior of breaking in to people’s car.”
If you have any information on these criminals, call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit a tip anonymously through the free app.
