Marlow hosts 1st Annual Christmas Light Drag

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Marlow has come up with a unique idea for celebrating holiday festivities while keeping it’s citizens safe. After the Marlow Christmas parade was canceled, some quick thinkers came up with a plan to make a new tradition.
Marlow will be holding it’s first annual Christmas Light Drag Saturday evening. The event will kick off at 6 pm. Those who would like to participate just need to decorate their vehicle and jump in line before the drag starts.
For more rules and a map of the drag route, you can visit the Marlow Christmas Light Drag’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.