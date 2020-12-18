One new death, 136 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District is receiving calls from citizens inquiring as to when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Health District. All COVID-19 vaccines are allocated by the Texas Department of State Health Services based upon criteria approved by the Governor. While the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will receive vaccines in the future, it is still yet undetermined as to when that will occur. Once the Health District receives an allocation, the information will be available on our website, on social media, and also through local news outlets. At that time, specific instructions will follow as to what the vaccination process will be. Individuals should also speak with their physicians and pharmacies to find out if they are vaccinating for COVID-19. Some health providers may receive vaccines and begin vaccinating prior to the Health District receiving an allocation.