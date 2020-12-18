Sylvan Learning Center finishes up food drive in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Sylvan Learning Center in Lawton has been holding a holiday food drive for the past couple of weeks.
This isn’t the first time they’ve held a food drive, but decided to aim higher this year because the pandemic has cause so many to the struggle.
Sylvan challenged students to bring in at least 50 items, but the students were able to beat that challenge by collecting more than six times the items. They far exceeded expectations by donating over 300 non-perishable items for families in need this holiday season.
“The community has supported us for these 22 years and we’ve all taken a little hit from the pandemic but we’ve come out a lot better than a lot of people so we figured it’s time to give back to the community,” said Sylvan Center Director Howard Johnson.
The Center will also donate $1000 to the Lawton Food Bank to help out.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.