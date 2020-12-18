Tyo Chiropractic makes holidays a little merrier with toy drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tyo Chiropractic teamed up with the Lawton Fire Department to make the holidays a little merrier for kids this year.
Tyo Chiropractic rallied their patients to help collect toys for the Lawton Fire Department’s toy drive. They say this is their first year working with the Lawton Fire Department’s toy drive.
“2020 has been rough on everyone so I think that this year it will be extra special to those having a hard time so we are just so grateful we’re able to contribute,” said Aarin Tyo of Tyo chiropractic,
Tyo says that they were able to help out thanks to the support and generosity of their patients.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.