Attorneys file motion against evidence in child endangerment in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Attorneys have filed against evidence from the state in the child endangerment case against Kevin Crisel.
According to court documents, the state is seeking to use evidence from several witnesses who claim Crisel molested them when they were children at some point during the late 1990s to early 2000s. Documents say the witnesses lived with Crisel and his family for a period of time.
But in the motion, attorneys argue that evidence connected to this testimony was either lost or destroyed by Comanche County authorities.
As a result, the motion asks for the court to either exclude the testimony or alert the jury that missing evidence may have been unfavorable to the state’s case, and was deliberately lost.
Crisel’s child endangerment trial was continued to January.
This case and the charges against Crisel have taken many turns. Crisel was charged previously with Lewd or Indecent Acts with a Child Under 12 after being accused of sexually assaulting a child between 2009-2012.
Judge Irma Newburn was disqualified from that trial because she was presented evidence against Crisel in a previous child molestation allegation that wasn’t pursued. Crisel was ultimately acquitted of the charges in that case.
Kevin Crisel will be going to trial in January for child endangerment in relation to the case of a family member, Anthony Crisel, who was accused of lewd acts with a 10-year-old. Kevin allegedly told the child not to tell anyone that Anthony was abusing her.
Anthony Crisel was convicted of the charges against him.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.