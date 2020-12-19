Honoring veterans for Wreaths Across America

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - It was a chilly Saturday morning at the Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin as volunteers joined groups across the United States for Wreaths Across America.
Each December, these volunteers lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to remember and honor their sacrifices.
Fort Sill National Cemetery Mary Fountain said if a family can’t be there to lay a wreath on their loved one’s grave, they can buy a wreath and the volunteers will place it there.
“We place the wreath, thank them for their service, say their name, thank them for their service and then go on to place the next wreath,” Fountain said.
Pat Powell is a U.S. Army veteran. She’s volunteered at the cemetery since it opened in 2001.
She said she’s met many families who bury their veterans there and wants to help preserve their memories.
“I feel that we should always take care of the veterans in life or death,” Powell said. “To me, they’re still here. They are interred in this cemetery.”
Regent for the Daughters of the American Revolution Lawton Chapter Brenda Dally comes out every year to lay wreaths because her father is buried at the cemetery.
“For me, it’s just a way of honoring the men and women who have sacrificed, who have given, who have served our country and I’m just proud to be out here today,” Dally said.
She encourages people to take time to learn about history and remember those who served.
“Go out, find a person out here, research them, find out who they are and just say their name,” Dally said.
Gold stars seen on the wreaths indicate that the service member died in combat. They laid over 1,000 wreaths.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.