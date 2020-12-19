Hundreds gather for Medicine Park’s annual Santa parade

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds gathered in Medicine Park to witness the annual Santa Parade.
It was jam packed with families from all over Comanche County, lined up to check out the cool cars and candy thrown from them, horses and bicycles, and of course Santa who was passing out stuffed animals to kids waving back at him.
In the float behind Santa was the Grinch, but even he couldn’t steal the holiday spirit from Medicine Park.
”I think everybody had a good time. Not many people know the Grinch lives here and people got alot of pictures with him. We are happy to see everybody and have a nice, safe and fun parade,” said Medicine Park V-F-D Chief David McCoy.
Now before the parade, a man who dealt with a fire at his home that included a fatality came to the Medicine Park Volunteer Fire Dept to say thanks to them, and four other local volunteer departments.
Fire Chief McCoy said it was a group effort, as many local businesses donated to the fund.
”They were really touched at the amount of support the volunteer departments brought to them. So they wanted to do something to give back. They raised four thousand plus and were able to give everyone a check for about 850 dollars,” said McCoy.
Money was given to Medicine Park, along with Meers, Paradise Valley Wichita Mountain Estates and Porter Hill Volunteer Departments.
Fire Chief McCoy said it means a lot to his team and the other departments, who rely on community support.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.