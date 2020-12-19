Man shot in Lawton, police say he’s expected to be okay

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was shot twice early Saturday afternoon in Lawton.
It happened around 3:30 p.m., near the 2600 block of NW Sheridan Road.
Police said two men were in an argument, when one shot another.
They did confirm the man who was shot was transported to a local hospital and is expected to live.
No arrests have been made yet as they continue to investigate -- Police say there is a person of interest -- an African American male in a gray hoodie who was spotted leaving the scene.
