Organizations host event to show support to hospital staff and patients

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Community members gathered across from Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Organized by Ellipsis and Omega Zeta Theta. This event gave people a chance to pray for the hospital staff, first responders and patients and their families.
People all lined their cars up, made signs and sang Christmas carols -- The hospital’s helicopter even flew over the crowd a few times.
Lawton Police, Fire and EMS were also in attendance to show support to their fellow first responders.
Everyone there got a kick out of flashing their lights, and honking their horns.. loud enough for the people inside to hear it.
“We wanted to basically spread love and good cheer to all patients and staff at hospitals around the world, and this is where we chose to do it at. I can’t imagine being a patient or staff member during these times, “said Ellipsis President Joslyn Wood.
These organizations plan to hold another event Tuesday night, to show their love for staff and patients at Southwestern Medical Center.
Wood says that will start around dusk, and they will gather between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. behind the hospital.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.