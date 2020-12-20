Couple decorates Tillman County Courthouse for Christmas

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - A Southwest Oklahoma couple has become known for decorating the Tillman County Courthouse with Christmas inflatables each December.
Step onto the lawn of the Courthouse in Frederick, and you’re greeted with holiday cheer, a Santa House and about 50 Christmas inflatables of all shapes and sizes.
It’s become tradition for Kent and Teresa Smith to set the display up every December.
“The first year we started putting them up over at the museum at the courthouse,” Kent said, “and it got a little bigger than that cause we had more and more of them so we decided to put it out here so the traffic coming by could see them.”
It was Teresa’s idea. Back in the ’90s when she was a teacher, she and some students built a Santa House for the community to enjoy, but it wasn’t around again until about four years ago.
“I wanted to bring that tradition back to Frederick and start the Santa House and have that for the community again,” Teresa said.
It’s something their grandchildren enjoy helping with now, too.
Kent uses an app on his phone to see the lawn. That’s how he knows if he should deflate them when the weather is windy or rainy.
“It’s important because it gets the people to participate in town and especially this year, it gives them a way to be outdoors, away from crowds,” Kent said.
The Smiths live outside of town, which means not many people would get to see the decorations if they set them up on their own lawn. They say they want the community to be able to enjoy it.
“When they are looking at them and the expressions on their face and their smiles - that means a lot,” Kent said.
The Smiths leave the display set up at the courthouse until after the new year, so you still have plenty of time to go check it out over the holidays.
