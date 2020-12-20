Duncan Police asking for help in locating hit and run suspect

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an individual involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist.
Police say around 6 p.m. Saturday, an unknown person driving a black 2000s model Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a man on a bike at 1st and Willow.
The bicyclist is alive... but the driver fled the scene heading northbound.
The vehicle has damage to the side with possible blue paint transfer from the accident.
If you have any information about the accident please call Officer Keithly at 580-255-2112.
