A local riding association passed out gifts for their 3rd annual toy drive

HOBART, Okla. (TNN) - Almost two dozen families had a special day in Hobart.
The Widows Sons Masonic Riding Association handed out toys for their annual toy drive -- this year they helped 22 families with a total of 60 kids receiving gifts just in time for Christmas.
Members hopped on their motorcycles, with Santa and the Grinch pounding the pavement with them, to hand deliver items - paid for by fellow community members and businesses throughout the year.
One member of the organization said this year the goal was 30, crushing that -- they gave out more than they ever have in the past two years combined
He said it was so exciting to see the kids faces light up when Santa showed up on a Harley.
