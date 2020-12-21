ASYMCA doing what they can to help military families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Armed Services YMCA showed up to a Fort Sill soldiers home with a van full of Christmas presents.
In the middle of an already tough time because of the pandemic, Justin Meyer got a phone call nobody ever wants to get.
“In October on Halloween, my little brothers died. It’s just been a really long hard year,” Meyer said.
Meyer said while his late brothers are heavy on his mind with Christmas just days away.
Finding out that the Armed Services YMCA was donating presents to him and his family was just what he needed.
“I was just surprised. It was just a feeling of wow. It was just so surprising to me that people cared enough to come out and help us with Christmas, help us get the presents we need for our son,” Meyer said.
Executive Director Sarah Paape said this is just apart of the ASYMCA Operation Holiday Joy Campaign and is just a small token of gratitude for the soldiers.
“The military quite literally risks their lives and make sacrifices that most of us would not even dream of on a daily basis and they do it without even thinking twice. So just being about to do a little bit, just being able to put extra food in their kitchen, just being able to add more presents under their Christmas Tree feels like so little to say thank you for what they do to keep us safe and make our country what it is today,” Paape said.
Bravo 4-3 Commander Captain Lafayette Fleeks nominated Meyers’ for this as he watched him push through adversity.
“It feels good knowing that the community is helping take care of some of our younger soldiers who are having some issues and just being able to support them,” Fleeks said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.