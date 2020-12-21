Duncan to host Blood Drive with Santa as special guest

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan will be running a blood drive Monday, December 21.
The drive will began at noon and will last until 5 pm and is hosted at Faith Church at 1404 W. Main St. Organizers say your donation may help save up to three lives.
All donors will receive a commemorative long sleeve t-shirt, a FandangoNow movie pass, and will be entered to win $500.
In addition, Santa will be there to visit with the children who make it down.
If you would like more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.
