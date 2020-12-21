It is the first official day of winter and the weather will be feeling the exact opposite. We’re looking at the shortest day of the year in daylight only receiving 9 hours and 50 minutes of it today. While the calendar may say winter... we won’t be seeing winter like temperatures. Expect daytime highs this afternoon as much as 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average. We’re looking at the mid to upper 60s today. Winds out of the south to start and then turning towards the north to northeast at 5 to 15mph. By tomorrow we’re looking at partly cloudy skies with highs even warmer than today!! Expect most to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will increase out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher. Overall a mild but breezy day expected.