Lawton Fire Department members receive COVID-19 vaccine

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Six members of the Lawton Fire Department received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the Comanche County Health Department.
Deputy Fire Chief Jared Williams said LFD personnel are not required to take the vaccine, but they’re encouraging as many as possible to get it.
“Lawton Fire Department being that dual role of an EMS provider, as well as firefighters, we’re able to with our national registry E-M-T certification be considered frontline E-M-S workers,” he said.
Comanche County Health Department Community Engagement and Planning Director Debra Johnson said these priority tiers were determined based on how researchers saw the virus interacting with particular populations.
“We know those providing in-patient care to CIVD patients are going to be exposed to the virus but we’ve also seen certain other risk factors and that’s what went into the develop of the plan,” she said.
Williams said there’s a certain level of responsibility in the community that comes with being a firefighter, which is why it’s important for them to show people it’s okay to take the vaccine.
“It’s just encouraging, not only for my people, but for the citizens of Lawton,” he said. “This is a safe vaccine, and I think it’s time we do our part to help control the pandemic.”
More firefighters with the department are scheduled to receive the vaccine throughout the week. Those who were vaccinated today will get their second round of the vaccine in the new year.
The Health Department will soon move into the next phase, which includes police officers and other first responders.
