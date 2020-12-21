Legend Driven Honda in Lawton announces raffle winners

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Legend Driven Honda announced the winners for their raffle on Monday. One person won $500, another won $1000, and the grand prize of $25,000 went to Linda Swinford.
They started the raffle in order to help local non-profit organizations. The non-profits sold tickets for the raffle on behalf of Legend Driven Honda and all those who that participated got to keep 100% of the proceeds raised from those ticket sales, which came out to around $112,000.
The organization that sold the most tickets also got a check for $5,000 from the dealership.
Legend Driven Honda said they wanted to help their community in a creative and unique way after watching other charity events being canceled due to the pandemic.
“We really thought with covid and all of the challenges early on the big galas the big events and fundraisers were canceled so our team got together and thought how can we come together and we created the community ignition project that’s designed for non-profits to have an opportunity to raise money,” said Legend Driven Lawton General Manager David Dunn.
They have never held a raffle event before, but they hope to be able to continue helping those in need within the community.
