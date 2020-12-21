Oklahoma senator files bill to increase minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Senator George Young filed a bill to raise Oklahoma’s minimum wage last Thursday.
The bill, Senate Bill 161, would raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.50 per hour, or match the federal minimum wage rate, whichever is greater.
The last time Oklahoma’s minimum wage was raised was in 2008, in which it was raised from $6.55 to $7.25.
“It’s been more than a decade since hard-working Oklahomans have seen an increase to the minimum wage schedule,” Young said. “During this time, the spending power of a minimum wage paycheck has drastically decreased.”
Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures suggests that 29 states already carry minimum wage requirements higher than the federal minimum of $7.25, for example, Missouri at $9.45 and Arkansas at $10.
