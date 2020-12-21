Santa will visit Central High Monday evening

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (TNN) - Santa Claus is coming to town at Central High. On Monday evening, Santa will be at the Community Center from 6 pm to 8 pm.
This will be a drive through event so Santa can properly practice social distancing and keep everyone healthy for Christmas. To see Santa, all you have to do is drive through the Community Center parking lot.
Community members will be helping light the way to Santa’s stop by decorating their vehicles and lining up to park around the Community Center.
If you would like help light the way to Santa, the town asks that you be at the Community Center at 5 pm to get in place.
If you would like more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.