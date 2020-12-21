Weekly prayer vigil continues outside Duncan Regional Hospital

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Community members gathered outside Duncan Regional Hospital to pray for those inside.
This new tradition is in it’s sixth week -- the organizer said God spoke to her, saying she needed to host something like this.
Every Monday evening, people park their cars in front of the hospital, flash their lights and honk their horns -- praying to show appreciation and love to the staff and patients.
They also organized it to happen during a shift change, so as many people can see it as possible.
”These people are sacrificing so much for the greater good of our community, to people they know people they don’t. We are all losing friends and family to this, if we can all come together in this moment of time, that’s what it’s all about,” said Tara Harper.
If you want to stop by and show your support, it’s happening every Monday from 6:45 to 7:15 -- just park near the main entrance and stay in your car.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.