Altus to permanently close tree debris disposal lot

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus is is moving to the next step in their tree debris disposal process.
Now that all the debris from the October ice storm is in a central location, they will be permanently shutting down the lot on Navajoe St. to public access on Thursday, December 24. After that, residents and landscaping contractors will need to start discarding their tree limb debris at the Altus landfill.
The city has designated the grassy lot east of the Altus Community Center at 401 Falcon Rd for live Christmas tree disposal. That location will be open to the public on December 26 and remain open for tree disposal until January 18.
Lights and ornaments should be removed from Christmas trees before disposal.
