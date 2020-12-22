Billingsley Ford collecting donations for local animal shelters, rescues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Billingsley Family of Dealerships is asking donors to give to their “Christmas For Southwest Oklahoma Animal Rescuers” GoFundMe https://gofund.me/42295a71.
Normally the Billingsley family asks the community to bring food and other pet items to their dealership this time of year.
Maketing Director Janie Billingsley says to help with social distancing, the family is asking people to donate online, but you can still bring in a check or donations like food, treats, blanket and litter.
“What we found through working with the animal rescues and volunteering is they are the most wonderful, loving animals,” she said. “They want to go to good homes. They want to make people happy, and the rescuers work so hard and they are desperately needed.”
Donations will benefit organizations and rescues across Southwest Oklahoma including Elgin Animal Shelter, Lawton Animal Shelter, Southwest Oklahoma Animal Rescue, Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network in Altus, Rainbow Bridge Can Wait, the Lawton Humane Society and the Stephens County Humane Society.
