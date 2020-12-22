Firefighter injured during Cache Road fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A firefighter received a minor injury while battling a fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started in the backyard of a house on Wolf Creek Blvd and spread across the creek towards Cache Road. Firefighters caught it while it was in a field between Lowe’s and Home Depot.
One of the firefighters was injured while putting out the flames and taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for a minor injury.
The Fire Marshal was called to the scene and it is under investigation at this time, however, initial damage reports indicate that there was no damage to any residences but there were several fences that sustain damage.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.