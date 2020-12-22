Good morning and happy Tuesday! Skies are clear currently and we’re seeing temperatures just after 6AM in the 30s and 40s. As the day goes on we’ll be under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Despite the slight increase in cloud cover today will be unseasonably warm and mild. Expect highs to rise into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds today will also be very breezy. We’re looking at south winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 40s... maybe even higher.