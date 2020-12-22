LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning and happy Tuesday! Skies are clear currently and we’re seeing temperatures just after 6AM in the 30s and 40s. As the day goes on we’ll be under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Despite the slight increase in cloud cover today will be unseasonably warm and mild. Expect highs to rise into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Winds today will also be very breezy. We’re looking at south winds at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 40s... maybe even higher.
Overnight a cold front will start to approach the northwestern part of the state and near the I-44 area by sunrise tomorrow. This front will bring us cooler weather for Wednesday with temperatures falling throughout the day. Breezy conditions are expected once again tomorrow with north to northwest winds at 15 to 25mph (gusts will be higher). Highs by the afternoon will likely fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.
As Thursday rolls around the coldest of air will shift towards the east and we’ll be very seasonable for Christmas Eve. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 50s. Winds out of the west to northwest at 10 to 20mph. Milder air moves in for Christmas Day and we’ll see highs rise back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Dry weather continues over the weekend. While Saturday will see a slight increase in cloud cover, this won’t impact high temperatures. We’re looking at the low to mid 60s with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. We’re trending mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Another front will move in by late Sunday night dropping highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday. A stronger storm system looks impact the area next Tuesday and this will likely be our next chance for rain.
