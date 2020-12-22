Soldiers making the most of being on Post for the holidays

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is making sure soldiers who weren’t able to make it home for the holidays are having a good time.
On Tuesday 150-soldiers joined Fort Sill Command Sergeant Major Steve Burnley at the Bowling Center on Post for some fun and competitive bowling.
During the holiday leave block, soldiers will also be checking out museums, taking a trip to Dave and Busters in Oklahoma City, hiking Mount Scott and participating in several other activities to keep them in the holiday spirit.
“I really appreciate it and it feels me a lot with joy to know that they take the time out to take us places, to make sure that we have a lot of fun, and that its not as bad to stay here even though we aren’t with out families,” Soldier Ignarys Esobosa said.
She said she wasn’t able to go home because of the spike in Coronavirus cases in Puerto Rico.
