Cause still undetermined in fire that killed one, destroyed two homes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Okla. (TNN) - A five-year-old girl was killed and two homes were destroyed during an early morning fire in Mountain View.
Around 4 a.m. this morning, 3rd street in Mountain View was woken up to a house on fire... that quickly spread to the house next door.
“I woke up and peaked out my window to see a giant fire ball, the flames were at least 20 feet in the air,” said neighbor and Bigger family cousin Jordan Bailey
Both homes destroyed. 5 year old Harlee Bigger wasn’t able to make it out.
“I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what to say. That house can be replaced... my baby can’t,” said Michael Bigger.
Harlee’s dad, Michael Bigger said he just got to work when he learned what was happening.
“I get to work, im waiting on the guys to get there. My grandfather calls me and lets me know my house is on fire. By the time I made it back it was completely engulfed,” said Bigger.
Bailey said it was the scariest thing he’s ever seen... his first instinct was to go knock on near by doors to alert the rest of his street.
“The fire was blazing for for a good 40/45 minutes before anyone even got here to do anything,” said Bailey.
Bigger said he and his family still don’t know what caused the fire. He only talked with the fire marshal for a few moments.
“It started on the south side. Before we knew it both houses were lit in a matter of seconds,” said Bigger.
And now they are trying to pick up the pieces which includes finding somewhere to live.
“We are actually working on trying to find a place to go, even if its just for the night. A place for me and her and the kids to go, to wrap our head around everything.”
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Officials tells us they will be back to continue the investigation next Tuesday, after they give the family time to grieve
