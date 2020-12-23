Christmas carols performed for nursing home residents across Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local organization spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday evening at nursing homes across Lawton.
Members of Ellipsis sang, rang jingle bells and waved to residents... some who stayed inside, and others who bundled up came outside to join in the fun.
They sang at Montevista, Brookridge and the Chateau before wrapping it up at the Lawton Ft. Sill VA Center, where they were wrapping up dinner and had a good view of the carolers.
Because these seniors are high risk, they all sang in masks and kept their distance.. waving and shouting to say Merry Christmas.
