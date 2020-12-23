Duncan church feeds community members

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan’s Freedom Biker Church handed out meals to families in need of a Christmas dinner Wednesday.
Their goal was to give out more than two thousand meals.
Those included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry, and rolls.
The church was asked to host the event since the group that’s been doing the Christmas dinner for the last 30-years had to cancel.
“This time of the year especially this year a lot of people are in economic strain to be able to provide this a good meal during this time for their family and their kids. We’ve helped with toy drives and toy runs and stuff like that but they doesn’t feed them. So at least we’ll know during the holidays they get a least one good meal,” Pastor Bill Morgan said.
Morgan said this was a great opportunity to give back to the community that he and a majority of his congregation grew up in.
