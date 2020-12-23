A strong cold front will continue to move north to south by sunrise this morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures are very mild in the 40s and 50s. This front will bring us cooler weather (and a drier airmass) in place for Wednesday with temperatures falling throughout the day. Breezy conditions are also expected once once the front arrives. We’re looking at north to northwest winds at 20 to 30mph. Gusts in the 40s to low 50s. A wind advisory is in place from 10AM to 6PM due to the gusty winds. Highs by the afternoon will likely be in the 40s and 50s by the afternoon.