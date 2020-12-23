LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A strong cold front will continue to move north to south by sunrise this morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures are very mild in the 40s and 50s. This front will bring us cooler weather (and a drier airmass) in place for Wednesday with temperatures falling throughout the day. Breezy conditions are also expected once once the front arrives. We’re looking at north to northwest winds at 20 to 30mph. Gusts in the 40s to low 50s. A wind advisory is in place from 10AM to 6PM due to the gusty winds. Highs by the afternoon will likely be in the 40s and 50s by the afternoon.
Winds will die down this evening and by tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid 20s for Christmas Eve morning. The good news is, the coldest of air will scoot off towards the east and we’ll be very seasonable for tomorrow. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 50s. Winds out of the west to northwest at 10 to 20mph. More milder air moves in for Christmas Day and we’ll see highs rise back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
Believe it or not the weekend will be even warmer! While Saturday will see a slight increase in cloud cover, this won’t impact high temperatures. We’re looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Ample sunshine for Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Another front will move in by late Sunday night dropping highs in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday. A stronger storm system looks impact the area next Tuesday and this will likely be our next chance for rain. As of today, it’s looking like most of the day will stay dry with rain chances increase late Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
