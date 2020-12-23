NU Directions helped brighten the holiday season for Lawton kids

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some Lawton children got a special Christmas surprise Wednesday afternoon thanks to Nu Directions.
The organization holds it’s own Angel Tree program every year. This year they collected presents for 25 local kids, which were delivered to them by Santa at Central Mall Wednesday afternoon.
The organization’s president says it was especially important to do this during the pandemic.
He says they were thankfully able to put it all together thanks to the organization’s sponsors.
“Doing something like this makes me feel good, but let me tell you, I couldn’t do this alone, I have some very nice sponsors,” said Nu Directions President Gregory Cousin. “These guys step up every time we need something to help out with any event we’re doing.”
