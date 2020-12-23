UPDATE: Duncan heart transplant recipient welcomed home

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Almost three months ago a Duncan Family asked for prayers for their oldest son who was in need of a heart transplant. Those prayers were answered and Mason Hightower was discharged from the hospital Wednesday afternoon, leading friends and family to line up outside of their house to welcome him home.
Mason’s mom Jeanine said it was a feeling she couldn’t explain when she saw everyone lined up for her son after his successful heart transplant.
“The love that people have for him is just overwhelming. I don’t even have any words it’s just overwhelming,” Jeanine said.
Mason’s best friend Berkley Faulker gathered everyone together to make the mini-parade possible.
She said just seeing his head from a car window was everything she could’ve asked for.
“I feel like he was very overwhelmed, very thankful. The people that were here today are like some of his favorite people in the world that means the most to him, family and friends,” Faulkner said.
His mom said the entire process was terrifying as she never imagined one of her kids having to go through anything like that.
At one point she lost hope when doctors thought Mason wasn’t going to make it.
“After being on my knees praying. I just started feeling like God was going to pull him through and that’s what he did,” Jeanine said.
Coming home was a sign of relief but being home for Christmas as a family was the goal.
