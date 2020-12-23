UPDATE: third suspect in Altus homicide captured

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police were notified by U.S. Marshalls late Tuesday afternoon that the third suspect wanted in connection to the November 16 shooting death of Aaron Lopez has been apprehended.
Authorities say 17 year old Jayce Martinez was arrested in San Antonio, TX on a charge of first degree murder after a warrant was issued through the Jackson County District Court.
22 year old Aaron Lopez was shot to death in his home on November 16, 2020 while his wife was asleep in another room. Door cam footage alerted police to three possible suspects in the shooting.
Two of the suspects, 18-year old Anthony Gutierrez and a 16 year old male, were captured after a two hour standoff on November 17. Both were charged with first degree murder. Martinez was identified in early December.
Martinez will face an extradition hearing before being transported back to Jackson County.
