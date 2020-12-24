WOW! Talk about cold. 24 hour temperature change showing nearly 35 degrees colder this morning compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures so far are in the 20s and low 30s but factor in clear skies overnight and light winds and those wind chill values are much, much colder! Feeling like the teens all across the viewing area this morning. While yesterday was wicked windy, we’re expected to see calmer weather conditions for today. Plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the 50s. The good news is about today’s forecast, the coldest of air will scoot off towards the east and we’ll be very seasonable. Winds will pick up by mid morning around 10 to 20mph out of the west to northwest. Gusts will be in the upper 20s.