WOW! Talk about cold. 24 hour temperature change showing nearly 35 degrees colder this morning compared to yesterday morning. Temperatures so far are in the 20s and low 30s but factor in clear skies overnight and light winds and those wind chill values are much, much colder! Feeling like the teens all across the viewing area this morning. While yesterday was wicked windy, we’re expected to see calmer weather conditions for today. Plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the 50s. The good news is about today’s forecast, the coldest of air will scoot off towards the east and we’ll be very seasonable. Winds will pick up by mid morning around 10 to 20mph out of the west to northwest. Gusts will be in the upper 20s.
By the time Santa arrives to Texoma later tonight he shouldn’t encounter any weather problems. He’ll see clear skies across all of Texoma with light winds out of the northwest at 5 to 10mph. It will be rather cold for us but I’m sure Jolly Ole Saint Nick is used to the colder weather. We’re looking at overnight lows in the mid 20s for most.
Another surge of mild air moves in for Christmas Day and we’ll see highs rise back into the low 60s during the afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow as well with north to south winds at 5 to 15mph.
The weekend looks to be beautiful! Both days will be dry and sunny with highs in the mid 60s Saturday... low 60s on Sunday. Nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average temperatures are expected for the remainder of this holiday season.
A cold front dives south on Sunday bringing with is windy conditions and colder air. Expect northwest winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts higher as the front arrives. The coldest of air won’t be felt until Monday as highs will only rise into the upper 40s. Our next big system will arrive Tuesday through Wednesday bringing the chance for widespread precipitation.
There is still quiet a bit of uncertainty as models are not in agreement. One model shows warmer air from the south resulting in just rain showers. Another model is trending cooler with more widespread winter precipitation. Regardless of what is to come we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast as newer model data comes in over the next several days!
Have a great Christmas Texoma!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
