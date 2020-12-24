Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department receives generous donation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a donation that will help their entire community.
The Oklahoma City-based Dolese Brothers Company has donated a truck to the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which they plan to convert to a water tanker.
“We are very glad to get this truck which we will convert into a water tanker,” Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Myer said. “The benefit to our community goes beyond the extra capacity which helps us be more effective in fighting fires. It will also improve our community’s ISO insurance rating therefore reducing the rates for all of our citizens.”
Chief Myer also says this will double their ability to respond to fires in the county and double their water capacity.
Kermit Frank, the Dolese Vice President of Communications and Community Relations, says truck donations are one of the Dolese company’s favorite ways to give back to rural communities.
Dolese say they have historically donated used trucks to fire departments in need across the state.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.