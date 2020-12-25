Oklahoma Blood Institute holds OKC Thunder themed blood drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding its annual holiday blood drive on Monday. This blood drive is supported by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Donors will receive an Oklahoma City Thunder t-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a one-night stay in OKC with a $50 Visa Gift Card, a hot dog and chips, and a Fandango Now movie voucher.
The event will take place Monday, December, 28 at 10 a.m. at Cache Road Square at 3801 NW Cache Rd, Suite 19.
if you would like to make an appointment you can call 877-340-8777 or visit the Oklahoma Blood Institute’s website.
